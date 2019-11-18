TODAY 11.18
Community Coffee Hour — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bovill Community Library, 310 First Ave., Bovill.
Moscow Welcome Table — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free community dinner. Reservations: call or text (208) 298-9020.
Comedy Night — 8 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Seattle-based comedian Mike Coletta performing. 21+.
TUESDAY 11.19
Charter School Information Session — 5:30-7:30 p.m., View Room, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Hosted by the Washington State Charter School Commission. Open to the public.
Bowling Tournament — 4-10 p.m., Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Proceeds benefit the Eva Ruth Day Wulff family in paying medical bills. Wulff is a Pullman local who has been battling cancer since being diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in August 2016. Cost: $20. Teams of four required to participate. Info: bit.ly/2X6tvna.
WEDNESDAY 11.20
Ukulele Sing-A-Long — 6:30-8 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main, Moscow. Theme: “Vintage Cowboy Tunes.” Songs will be projected on the wall. Open to all playing levels.
Learning About Childhood Through Toys — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Program presented by retired Washington State University professor Joye Dillman. Attendees are encouraged to bring their antique, or childhood, toys to add to the display.
Open Mic Night — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Welcomes musicians, poets, speakers and more. Hosted by Ethan Johnson. Each participant has a limit of 20 minutes. Must bring own instruments. Children and pet friendly.