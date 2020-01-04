TODAY 1.4
Kenworthy Celebration — 6:45 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Toasting the new year with sparkling wine. Screening of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Free and open to the public. RSVP encouraged to ensure enough sparkling wine.
Special Olympics Benefit Concert — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Yellow Dog Flats performing. Benefiting Moscow Rebel Tigers Special Olympics Team.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Jake Hanckey performing alternative rock with reggae, folk and blues.
SUNDAY 1.5
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” — 2 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser for the 1912 Center second floor renovation. Presented by Moscow Art Theatre (Too) and Heart of the Arts, Inc. Cost: $25. Tickets: 1912center.org.
MONDAY 1.6
Alumni Basketball Game — 8-11 p.m., Moscow High School Bear Den, Moscow. MHS alumni to play following the boys basketball game against Lewiston High School.