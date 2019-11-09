TODAY 11.9
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Ballet Victoria — 2 p.m., Jones Theatre, Daggy Hall, 1060 NE College Ave., Pullman. Performing to music by Queen, Jimmy Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Roy Orbison and more. Sponsored by Festival Dance and Performing Arts. Tickets: festivaldance.org and at the door.
District 12 Masquerade Ball — 6:30-9 p.m., SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Hosted by Whitman County Fire District 12. Formal evening includes dinner, entertainment and dancing. Tickets: bit.ly/2l3b4ko.
“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Play by Moscow Community Theatre. Tells the story of Jewish children passing through the Terezin concentration camp in the Czech Republic during World War II. Tickets: $15, available at the door, at Safari Pearl and at moscowcommunitytheatre.org.
SUNDAY 11.10
Harvest Dinner — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Latah County Historical Society. Meal includes bottomless bowls of soup and stew, salad, rolls and homemade desserts. Tickets: $18/LCHS members; $20/general admission; $10/children 7 to 12; and free/children 6 and younger. Tickets available at the door.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or rtoptheatre.org.
MONDAY 11.11 — VETERANS DAY
Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Honoring all veterans and active duty military.
Veterans Appreciation Dinner — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free to veterans plus one guest. General admission is $20. RSVP: 2019veteransdinner.eventbrite.com.
“The Fallen Cougars Project” — 7-8 p.m., Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Graduate student Samantha Edgerton will present stories of former Washington State University students who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.