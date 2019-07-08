MONDAY 7.8
Bead Workshop — 6-7:30 p.m., Latah County Recovery Center. Artist Jeanne Leffingwell presenting. Free.
Black Holes — 6 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Matthew Duez, astronomy professor, to explain the phenomenon. Free.
Summer Breezes and Sweet Sounds Arboretum Concert — 7-8:30 p.m., University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 1200 West Palouse River Dr., Moscow. Palouse-area musicians to play live.
TUESDAY 7.9
Joshua J. Supershow — 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Heritage Addition, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Puppetry, live music and physical comedy for all ages. Free.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local bands, vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more.
WEDNESDAY 7.10
Cup o’ Joe on the Palouse — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Aziz Makhani, a Small Business Development Center certified business advisor, presenting. Free.
Concert in the Park — 6-7:30 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Community Band of the Palouse to perform live. Food for sale. Free event. Part of a summer series.
Yoga in the Cedars — 6-7:15 p.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Meggie Jean Cafferty of Kula: Yoga and Tea leading. Suggested donation $10 to benefit Palouse Land Trust.
Comedy Night with Austin Silver — 8-11 p.m., Rants and Raves Brewery, 308 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Tickets $25 at the door and include a beer.