TODAY 1.14
Open Mic — 6:30-9 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow.
“Napoleon Dynamite” — 7-9:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. For new and returning University of Idaho students. Free popcorn.
Wood and Riley Guest Recital — 7:30-9 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Jasper Wood, violin, and David Riley, piano. Free.
WEDNESDAY 1.15
League of Women Voters of Moscow Forum — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Lovina Englund, executive director of Palouse Land Trust, presenting. Open to the public.
Ukulele Sing-Along — 6:30-8 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. All skill levels welcome. Participants should bring personal ukuleles.
THURSDAY 1.16
Library Raptor Program — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Hosted by the West Valley Outdoor Learning Center. Educational presentation on ecological roles of raptors. Info: or whitco.lib.wa.us.
Friends of the Clearwater Workshop — 7 p.m., Arts Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Will address U.S. Forest Service comment period on draft forest plan revision for the Nez Perce and Clearwater National Forests. Info: (208) 882-9755.