TODAY 8.28
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Locally grown food and products. Live music.
Bingo and Pie — 5 p.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown. All ages welcome.
“Divided Loyalties and Tribal Rights: Agriculture and Irrigation at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation” — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Program by Lewis-Clark State College’s Amy Canfield. Sponsored by Friends of the Moscow Public Library and the Idaho Humanities Council.
“Paris to Pittsburgh” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Food for Thought film series hosted by Moscow Food Co-op. Free.
THURSDAY 8.29
“Turkey today: Conflict and Crisis” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Discussion by Chris Kilfor. Free.
“Illuminate” Art Show — 5:30 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Featuring more than 25 local and national artists. Tickets are $10 available at the door and at this shortened link: bit.ly/2P0v19F. Must be 21 or older.
Friends of the Clearwater End of Summer Barbecue — 6-8 p.m., East City Park, Moscow. Bring a side dish. FOC will provide meats. Meet wildland advocates and learn about events and volunteer opportunities.
UI Alumni Barbecue, Cornhole Tournament — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Fosberg Farm, 1704 E. D St., Moscow. Family friendly. Bring a side dish or dessert. Space limited. RSVP at (208) 885-6154.
FRIDAY 8.30
Back-to-School party — 3-5 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, University of Idaho campus, 822 Elm St., Moscow. Free food and beer.
Free Community Barbecue — 4-6:30 p.m., Community Action Center, 350 SE Fairmont Road, Pullman.
“Made in America: Music by Horn by American Composers” — 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, WSU, Pullman. Faculty artists series. Admission is $10 for general, $5 for non-WSU students, $5 for seniors and free for WSU students.
“The Hustle” — 8:45-11 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. Blankets and chairs advised. Free.