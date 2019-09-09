Today 9.9
“Science Diplomacy” — 4-5 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Presented by Bill Colglazier, former science and technology advisor to US Secretaries of State Clinton and Kerry, and advisor to the UN.
Eat Local farm tour — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Runner Bean Ranch, 17892 State Route 272, Palouse. Part of Eat Local Month, sponsored by Buy Local Moscow, UI Extension, Moscow Food Co-op, the Palouse-Clearwater Food Coalition, Backyard Harvest, Rural Roots and Inland Northwest Broadcasting.
“Dammed to Extinction” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Produced by Steven Hawley. Discussion on salmon and orcas. Free.
Piano and Cello faculty recital — 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. New Saint Andrews College Conservatory of Music. Free.
TUESDAY 9.10
Yoga in the Park — 4-5:30 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Hosted by Palouse Advocacy League, commemorating World Suicide Prevention Day. Free.
“Organic vs. Conventional: What Are They and Why Should We Care?” — 6:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hosted by Moscow Food Co-op. Panel of six local experts available to answer audience questions. Free.
WEDNESDAY 9.11:
Patriot Day 9/11 Tribute — 7:30-8 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Flag raising. Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, Police Chief Gary Jenkins and Fire Chief Mike Heston speaking. Moment of Silence.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live Music. Locally grown food and products available for purchase.
“Food Connections on the Palouse” — 5:30 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 Jackson St., Moscow. UI Extension worker Colette DePhelps presenting on local food systems.
MHS open house — 6-7:30 p.m., Moscow High School Auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Parents and students can become acquainted with the school’s educational programs and meet MHS faculty and staff.