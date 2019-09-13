TODAY 9.13
Latah County Fair — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, Moscow. Carnival rides, food and craft vendors, 4-H and FFA animals, livestock judging, art exhibits, live music and more. Also Saturday and Sunday.
Scooter Trick Competition — 3:30 p.m., Moscow Skate Park, Moscow. Moscow Monthly Challenge series. Beginner, intermediate and advanced brackets for ages 8-16.
“Our Vehicles Know More about Our Transportation Infrastructure Than We Do” — 4 p.m., Integrated Research and Innovation Center Atrium, UI campus, 685 Line St., Moscow. 2019 Michael Kyte Distinguished Lecture. Darcy Bullock, Purdue University engineering professor and director of Indiana’s Joint Transportation Research Program will speak. Free and open to the public.
Rug art opening reception — 5-6:30 p.m., Deli Gallery, Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Local artist Polly Walker. Rugs made from recycled fleece. On display through Oct. 9.
SATURDAY 9.14
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
Whitman County Genealogical Society mini-seminar — 9 a.m., Social Room, Bishop Place Independent Living, 811 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Dan Owens, the Adult Services Librarian at Neill Public Library, and Dulce Kersting-Lark, Latah County Historical Society Executive Director, will speak. For more information, contact Sue Kreikemeier at whitmancgs@gmail.com or (509) 635-1303.
Learn to Crochet — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Chain, single crochet and double crochet. $25.
Free community yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Moscow Yoga Center.
Family Oktoberfest at Sacred Heart — 4-9 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Live music by the Auf Gehts German Band. Kids activities. Dinner is $15 for adults, $5 for children. Beer and wine is $5 a glass.
“Music of the Stage and the Silver Screen” — 7:30 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Washington Idaho Symphony. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for UI, WSU and LCSC students, $10 for youth 12-18 and free for children 11 and younger. For more information, visit wa-idsymphony.org or call (208) 874-4162.
SUNDAY 9.15
“Gardens” — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Artwork by 19 local artists.
WSU Bee Lab tour — 1 p.m., Ferdiand’s Creamery, 2035 Ferdinand’s Lane, Pullman. The tour’s host is Steve Sheppard.
Colfax Fire Department open house — 1-4 p.m., Colfax Fire Station, 400 N. Mill St., Colfax. Honoring Jim Krause for 50 years of service and 100th birthday to firetruck “Whimpy.” Free and open to the public.