TODAY 10.2
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Preston Synder and founder of Pullman Marketing Adam Jones presenting “State of Social Media.” High School winner of Washington State University Business Plan Competition presenting. Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Coffee and Politics — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Discussion on psychoanalysis and the politics of conspiracy. Speaker: Amy Allen, Liberal Arts professor at Pennsylvania State University.
Program on salmon recovery and hydropower — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters forum. Linwood Laughy, board of directors president for Advocates for the West, leading discussion.
Career Fair — 2-6 p.m., ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, 711 S Rayburn St., Moscow. More than 100 employers plan to attend. Free and open to all job seekers. Professional dress recommended.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live music. Locally grown food and products available for purchase.
THURSDAY 10.3
Artist Talk — 5:30 p.m., Room 122, Engineering and Physics Building, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Photographer David Paul Bayles speaking.
Social Issues Book Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Daily Grind, 230 E. Main St., Pullman. New book club focuses on social issues. Meets first and third Thursday of every month.
“Plowing Fresh Ground” — 7 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse. Hosted by the Palouse-Garfield Branch of the American Association of University Women. Gillian Coldsnow and Anna King of Northwest Public Broadcasting presenting. Celebrating women in agriculture and girls interested in STEM subjects. Free.
“Stewardship of our Earth: Spiritual Imperatives” — 7 p.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Speakers: Peter Haug, systems ecologist, and Debbie Kadlec, permaculture enthusiast and sustainable landscape designer. Hosted by Baha’i community. Free and open to the public.
Book signing by former Vietnam POW — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Bob Chenoweth, former prisoner of war. “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans Who Opposed the War.” Book signing, reading and Q and A.
FRIDAY 10.4
Opening reception at Prichard Art Gallery — 5-7 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. David Paul Bayles photography. Art focused on collision landscapes between forest needs and human pursuits. Exhibit runs through Dec. 7.
“Global Food Security and Sustainability” — 5:30-7 p.m., Vandall Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. University of Idaho Ag Days keynote speaker: Tom Tomich, director of the Agricultural Sustainability Institute at the University of California, Davis.
Author reading — 6:30 p.m., Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. Terese Marie Mailhot, author of “Heart Berries: A Memoir,” will read from her work and answer questions. Free and open to the public.