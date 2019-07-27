SATURDAY 7.27
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
Palouse Music Festival — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hayton-Greene Park, Palouse. Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 through 16, children younger than 6 free. Paul Smith, Cherry Sisters Revival, Palouse Forro Experience, Dan Maher, Heather and the Soul Motions, Sesitshaya Marimbas, and Blue Highway to perform live.
Late July Fest — 4-10 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Moscow Brewing Co., Hunga Dunga, Shattuck Brewing and Hardware Brewing Co. will offer 4-oz. pours of seasonal releases. Mad Greek and Open Range offering dinner. Music by Pork Fat Shim and the Christy Project 6-8 p.m., and Borderline Blues 8-10 p.m. General entry is free. Beer garden tickets are $15. Tickets available at Moscow Brewing Co. For more information, email latejulyfest@gmail.com or call (208) 310-1122.
SUNDAY 7.28
Latah County Historical Society’s Ice Cream Social — 1-4 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Free.
“Harvey” — 2 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Benefit reading for 1912 Center’s second floor renovation. Tickets: $25. For more information, call (208) 669-2249.
MONDAY 7.29
Bead Workshop — 6-7:30 p.m., Latah County Recovery Center. Artist Jeanne Leffingwell presenting. Free.
Nancy L. Van Doren: WSU’s Founding Mother — 7-8 p.m., Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presented by Donna Potts. Refreshments provided. Free.
Intro to Telescopes and Stargazing — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Astronomer Niles Reichardt to present. Part of the adult summer reading program. Free.