TODAY 7.24
Space Art — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Youth craft event. Free, materials provided.
Farming Across Generations — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society. LCHS Executive Director Dulce Kersting-Lark presenting; RSVP at (208) 882-6560.
Summer Gardening Series: Plant Problems? We Can Help! — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. UI professor Iris Mayes presenting. Free.
THURSDAY 7.25
“Jurassic Park” — 8 p.m., PCEI Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Outdoor movie and picnic. Admission by donation.
“Dumbo” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
FRIDAY 7.26
Library in the Park — 11:30, Lena Whitmore Park, 125 S. Cleveland St., Moscow. Free summer lunch program with storytime and STEAM activity.