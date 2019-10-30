TODAY 10.30
Mining on Public Lands Discussion — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Matt Nykiel of the Idaho Conservation League at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
Wood and Word Exhibit Reception — 5:30 p.m., Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Exhibit features works from poets and woodworkers. Featuring no-host bar and refreshments. Free.
Julien Kozak — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Kozak is a singer-songwriter from Florida. Free.
THURSDAY 10.31
Downtown Moscow Trick or Treat — 3-6 p.m., downtown Moscow. Photo booth, apples and apple cider at Friendship Square, face painting, Halloween flash mob. Visit Moscow Chamber of Commerce for complete list of participating businesses. Free.
Trick or Treat at Aspen Park — 4-5:30 p.m., Aspen Park, 420 Row St., Moscow. Candy provided by residents, cookies and juice for trick-or-treaters. All ages welcome. Free.
Trick or Treat at Eastside Marketplace — 4-7 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, Moscow. Games, candy, chili and trick or treating. Free.
Trunk or Treat in Garfield — 5-7 p.m., California Street, downtown Garfield. Local businesses will line up to hand out candy and goodies. Free.
Halloween Carnival — 5-7 p.m., Oakesdale Library, 103 First St., Oakesdale. Games, treats and activities. Free.
Harvest Carnival for Kids — 6-8 p.m., Pullman Christian School, 345 SW Kimball St., Pullman. Carnival games, face painting, a bounce house and more. Free.
Tubaween — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Lionel Hampton School of Music, 1012 S. Deakin Ave., Moscow. Performance concert. Donations accepted at the door.
FRIDAY 11.1
“Photography of the Palouse” Reception — 7-8 p.m., Freight Room, Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Local landscape and portrait photographer Katie Watts presenting. Free.
Town Hall — 7-9 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman City Councilmember Brandon Chapman, representing Ward 3. Brief presentation and question-answer period.
“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Play by Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets: $15, available at the door, at Safari Pearl and at moscowcommunitytheatre.org.