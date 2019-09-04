TODAY 9.4
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Highlighting Three Forks Bike and Brew with owner Scott McBeath. Coffee and refreshments provided.
Moscow Garden Club meeting — 12:45 a.m., Trail residence, 1375 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Kathylu Szabo at (208) 301-0916.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live music. Locally grown food and products.
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink” — 4-6 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU campus, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist lecture and reception. Free.
“Marijuana: Evil weed or medical miracle?” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Psychology professor Rebecca Craft speaking. Discussion on research about marijuana’s potential to heal or harm. Free.
THURSDAY 9.5
Whitman County Fair — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, Colfax. Animal judging, art displays, rodeo, etc. See a full list of events at palouseempirefair.org.
“China’s Environmental Courts: An Assessment” — 3:30 p.m., Room 104, Menard Law Building, UI campus, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Professor Robert V. Percival will speak. Free.
J. Thomas Dickinson — 4:10 p.m., Room 17, Webster Physical Sciences Building, WSU campus, Pullman. Physics and Astronomy centennial talking series. Highlighting Dickinson and legacy of Paul Anderson. Free.
Vandal Town Block Party — 5-9 p.m., Main Street, Moscow. Live music and performances, activities, food trucks and beer garden.
“Crafts, Drafts and Facts: Oh crap, I’m lost” — 5:30-7 p.m., Rants and Raves Brewery, 308 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Gail Collins of Latah Search and Rescue Canine Unit will speak. Crafts include paracord bracelets and elderberry wood whistles. Registration is $25 at imlost.bpt.me.
Local author book launch — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow. 521 S., Main St., Moscow. Author Alexandra Teague will read from her recent poetry collection, “Or What We’ll Call Desire.”
FRIDAY 9.6
Whitman County Fair — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, Colfax. Animal judging, art displays, rodeo, etc. See a full list of events at palouseempirefair.org.
Military Appreciation Night — 7 p.m., Bear Field, Moscow. Moscow High School football game. Free admittance and barbecue meal for past and present military and first responders.