TODAY 9.26
“The politics of addiction” — 4:30 p.m., Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Discussion on what influences addictive behavior and policy responses to addiction. Free. View on institute’s live YouTube channel.
American Indians In Film — 5:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Film historian Lance Rhoades leading discussion. Cinema’s role in creating perceptions of Amerian Indians. Free.
“Pesticide Use for Homeowners” — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grange Building, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by the UI Extension. One-hour class will cover safety protocols for chemical use and organic options.
Kenworthy Annual Gala — 7-10 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. All funds go toward the general operating fund. Admission: $20 general, $10 for students and youth.
FRIDAY 9.27
“Drowning Ophelia” — 7-9 p.m., Shoup Hall Pocket Playhouse, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Dark comedy, one-act performance. For mature audiences. Info: UI Department of Theatre Arts (208) 885-6465.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Darrell and Meredith Brann performing Americana/folk. No cover.
SATURDAY 9.28
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Vandal Overnight Games — 10 a.m. to midnight, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Escape room, video game free play, cosplay, board game free play, karaoke and virtual reality. Free. Open for all ages. Info: uidaho.edu/vog.
Mutt Strutt — Noon to 3 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Fundraiser for Whitman County Humane Society’s Pooch Park. Registration: $20 per dog at whitmanpets.org/muttstrutt.
Latah Recovery Center Birthday Bash — 2-4 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Recovery Festival — 4-8 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by Latah Recovery Center. Live music, children’s games and activities, chili cook-off, personal stories of recovery and keynote speaker Joyce Lyons from Idaho Public Health. Info: (208) 883-1045 or latahrecoverycenter.com.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Michael Waldrop Trio performing jazz.