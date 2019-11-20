TODAY 11.20
Ukulele Sing-A-Long — 6:30-8 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Theme: “Vintage Cowboy Tunes.” Songs will be projected on the wall. Open to all playing levels.
Learning About Childhood Through Toys — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Program presented by retired Washington State University professor Joye Dillman. Attendees are encouraged to bring their antique or childhood toys to add to the display.
Open Mic Night — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Welcomes musicians, poets, speakers and more. Each participant has a limit of 20 minutes. Must bring own instruments. Children and pet friendly.
THURSDAY 11.21
“Borders and Boundaries” — 1-2:30 p.m., Compton Union Building, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Screening of Teatro Línea de Sombra’s performance “Amarillo.” Free.
Library Program on Ancient Tattooing — 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Washington State University PhD candidate Andrew Gillreath-Brown will share a brief overview of ancient tattooing. Program geared toward adults.
Symphonic Wind — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Washington State University ensemble and band performance. Ray Cramer conducting. Free. Livestream: bit.ly/2qSM0PU.
Pullman League of Women Voters Meeting — 6 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Diane Hodge, finance manager for Pullman School District, will present on February 2020 election ballot items.
FRIDAY 11.22
Palouse Board Gamers — 6 p.m., Banquet Room, Shari’s Cafe and Pies, 121 Warbonnet Drive, Moscow. Game night is free, no on-site food purchases required. Participants can bring their own game or play games on site.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Soul band Heather and the Soul Motions performing. No cover charge.