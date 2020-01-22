TODAY 1.22
“Election Polling Place Update and Development” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg.
Spaghetti Feed ‘N Read — 5-7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Sponsored by University of Idaho Team First Book. Children will receive a free book. Cost: $7/adults, $3/children and $25/family of five.
THURSDAY 1.23
Comedy and Politics — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Conversation with stand-up comedian and television presenter W. Kamau Bell. Event to be livestreamed on Foley Institute’s YouTube channel.
Fires in Australia — 12:30 p.m., Whitewater Room, University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Report on Australia’s deadly fires. Free.
33rd Annual MLK Community Celebration — 6:30 p.m., CUB Junior and Senior Ballrooms, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Sociopolitical comedian W. Kamau Bell speaking. Free.
CopyCat Cinema 2020 — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Live public screening of recreated film clips from “Ghostbusters” by local contest participants. Admission: $5/person or $20/family.
Pacifica Quartet Performance — 7:30 p.m., Administrative Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow, online and at the door.
FRIDAY 1.24
Garfield Library Rummage Sale — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Center, downtown Garfield. All sales go toward purchasing new children’s books.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Showing 13 films. Doors open at 6 p.m. No host bar. Tickets: sierraclub.org/idaho and at the door.