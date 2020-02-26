TODAY 2.26
“Legal Aspects of the 5G Rollout” — Noon to 1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by UI College of Law professor Richard Seamon at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
“Pollinators in Peril” — 6 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presentation by Dean Parrella from the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Part of the 2020 Pollinator Summit. No-host beer and wine. Event is free. Register: latah@uidaho.edu or (208) 883-2267.
“Living Voices: Hear My Voice” — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Sponsored by the Moscow Human Rights Commission. Performance and archival videos on the struggle for women’s right to vote. Free.
Jazz Presentation — 7:30-9 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Musician Shawn Mickelson to present on career paths for musicians. Free.
THURSDAY 2.27
2020 Pollinator Summit — 5 p.m., Middle Room at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Presentation by Luc Leblanc, curator at William F. Barr Entomological Museum. Also, Ron McPeak will present: “Wandering the World: 60 years of Biological Explorations from the Arctic to the Amazon and Beyond.” Free. Register: UI Extension at (208) 883-2267 or latah@uidaho.edu.
“1917” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated R. Cost: $7. Playing through Sunday.
Open Jazz Jam — 7:30-11 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. No cover.
FRIDAY 2.28
Ballroom Dance Workshop — 3:30 p.m., Martin Wellness Center, 510 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Lessons by Swing Devils of the Palouse. No partner or experience necessary. Free.
Happy Hour With Pullman Good Food Co-op — 4-7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, in Pullman. Co-op board members available for questions.