SATURDAY 8.17
National Lentil Festival — 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Activities include live music, the world’s largest bowl of chili, 5K fun run, lentil pancake breakfast, tennis tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, lentil cook-off and parade. Family friendly.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
Compassion Closet — 10 a.m. to noon, Macedonia Baptist Church, 1904 N. Oak St., Colfax. Free clothing and household item giveaway.
Alchemystic Sound Journey — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Idlers Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idlers Rest Road, Moscow. Guided meditation and sound bathing by Jessica Swan and Matthew Harden. Cost is $20. Register at innerlandscape.bpt.me.
Sculpture dedication — 2 p.m., corner of Third Street and Main Street, downtown, Moscow. Dedication for “Hagen Building” sculpture. Designed for Gladys and Roscoe Williams. Refreshments provided.
Community contra dance — 8-10:30 p.m., Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 2224 Blaine Road, Moscow. Under the Wire will provide music and Gary Miller will call. Free family dance with jam band begins at 5 p.m. Covered-dish meal with pie begins at 6:30 p.m. and dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $6 for Palouse Folklore Society members, $8 regular price and $5 for newcomers.
SUNDAY 8.18
Traditional Chinese Home-style dinner fundraiser — Noon to 3 p.m., Genesee Valley Daoist Hermitage, 1010 Genesee-Troy Road, Genesee. Food prepared by Da-Jin Sun. Reservations are $40. For more information, call (208) 285-0123.
“Funny Girl” — 1:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at rtoptheatre.org.
Binocular Stargazing — 5 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane Street, Pullman. Admission is $5 cash or check only, and free for ages 6 and younger.
MONDAY 8.19
Moscow Welcome Table — 5:30-7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free community dinner.
Devin Dondero, Bart Budwig and Corey Oglesby — 7:30-10:30 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Happy Family Productions. $5-$10 suggested donation.