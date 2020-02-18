TODAY 2.18
“Islamophobia and American Elections” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Lawrence Pintak, professor and founding dean of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, presenting. Open to the public. Event will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Changes in 2020 Primary Election — Noon to 1 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Public discussion presented by the Pullman League of Women Voters. Whitman County Auditor Sandy Jamison presenting. Brown bag lunches welcome.
WEDNESDAY 2.19
Parents as Teachers Services Discussion — Noon to 1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Kayla Sprenger, home visitation and health promotion program manager at Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
“When Women Walk” — 4:30 p.m., Room 203, Smith Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Common Reading lecture series talk. Discussion by Trish Glazebrook on the intersections of gender, climate change and forced migration. Free.
Ukulele Sing-A-Long — 6:30-8 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Lyrics and chords for all tunes will projected on the wall. No experience necessary.
“History and Art of Weaving” — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presentation by Jan Pipher, craft coordinator for Deary Homestead Heritage Center, on weaving practices and methods in Scandinavian-American weaving. Free.
THURSDAY 2.20
Lunch-Break Lit — 12:05-12:50 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Adult and teen library program. Brown bag meals encouraged.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meeting — 5:30-7 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Community Congregational Church, 525 NE Campus Ave., Pullman. Open to the public.
Storyteller Performance — 7 p.m., Elson Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. Eva Abram, actress and storyteller from Seattle, will portray Dr. Nettie Craig Asberry who fought for African American women to have the right to vote. Free.
Presentation on Nonnative Plants — 7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Steve Bunting, professor emeritus at the University of Idaho’s College of Natural Resources, presenting. Free.
Lost Apple Project — 7-8 p.m., Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presentation by David Benscoter, head of the Lost Apple Project. Open to the public.
Comedy Night With Stephen Agyei — 8-9 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free.