TODAY 2.3
Pauly’s Pool Tournament — 7 p.m., Pauly’s Bar and Grill, 165 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Signups begin at 7, games begin at 8 p.m. $5 entry free.
Monday Night Comedy — 8-10 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Comedian Corey Leisy on stage. Limited Space, no cover. 21+.
TUESDAY 2.4
“The Lost Virtue of Sexism” — 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Discussion by Pastor Doug Wilson. Free.
Palouse Patchers Meeting — 7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Debbie Goetz, owner of Grammy G’s Quilt Shop in Palouse, to present “Tips and Tools for Quilting.” Free quilt kits available for Quilt of Valor charity quilt. Open to the public. Info: palousepatchers.org.
Bluegrass Sessions — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Bluegrass open jam. All skill levels welcome. Free.
WEDNESDAY 2.5
“The Census: It’s Counting on You” — Noon- 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Kathy Dawes, chairwoman of census subcommittee for the League of Women Voters of Moscow.
UI Spring Career Fair — 2-5 p.m., Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho campus, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Employers available to meet with students and alumni for permanent and seasonal jobs.