TODAY 11.25
Candy Trivia — 12:30 p.m., Oakesdale Library, 103 First St., Oakesdale. Treat tasting of candy from different decades. Free for youth.
Piano Recital — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Pianist Ryan F. Smith performing music by Bach, Clementi, Chopin and Schubert. $10 suggested donation. Student admission is free.
TUESDAY 11.26
Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Schedule appointment: redcrossblood.org.
Free Wine Tasting — 4:30-7 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Wine sampling. Wines for sale at 10-percent off during tasting.
Rico’s Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. All proceeds go to Palouse Habitat for Humanity. Prizes and give-aways available for winners. Free to play.
WEDNESDAY 11.27
LGBT+ Game Night — 5 p.m, Pups and Cups Cafe, 317 E. Main St., Pullman. Game night for LGBT+ community.
Turkey and Techno — 9 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Free turkey dinner followed by House, Tech-House and Techno music. Dinner is first come, first served. No cover charge. 21+.