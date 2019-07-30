TODAY 7.30
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local bands, vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more.
Debate Watch Party — 4:45 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Latah County Democrats.
Business After Hours — 5-6:30 p.m., Moscow Food Bank, 110 N. Polk St., Moscow. Hosted by Moscow Chamber of Commerce. Learn about the collaboration between the MFB and Idaho Foodbank.
WEDNESDAY 7.31
Save the Day with Moscow Fire Department — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Participate in summer-safety activities. Stations hosted by Palouse Paws and Moscow Fire Department.
“Missing Link” — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated G. Tickets: $3.
“Creation” — 5 p.m., Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Mossow. Reception for Clara Nickels’ work. Refreshments provided.
American Bonfire — 6-7:30 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Musical performance. Lumberyard Food Hall serving food. For more information, call Pullman Parks and Recreation at (509) 338-3227.
THURSDAY 8.1
NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Mission — 10:30 a.m., Troy Community Library, 402 S. Main St., Troy. Part of Summer Reading program. Hosted by UI NASA Space Grant Consortium.
First Thursday — 3-5 p.m., Main Street, downtown, Colfax. Street vendors, restaurant and local merchant sales, free root beer floats, origami crane folding and a fish painting party at the Colfax Library. Hankers performing southern rock and blues at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Colfax Chamber of Commerce at (509) 279-1220.
“Aukera: A History of the Basques in Idaho” — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Presented by BSU professor John Bieter. Free.
“The Devil We Know” — 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Documentary on synthetic chemical in Teflon products. Sponsored by the UUCP Environmental Task Force and the Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition. Free. For more information, call Pat Rathmann at (208) 882-8262.
“Jurassic Park” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.