TODAY 1.18
Human Rights Community Breakfast — 9 a.m., Multipurpose Room, Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D. St., Moscow. Breakfast, Rosa Parks Awards for Human Rights Achievement presentation, Martin Luther King Art and Essay Contest winners announcement and keynote by Jeremy Woodson. Cost: $10/general admission and $5/students and youth. Info: humanrightslatah.org.
Compassion Closet — 9 a.m. to noon, Macedonia Baptist Church, 1904 N. Oak St., Colfax. Clothing and household giveaway. Free.
Pullman Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Handmade crafts, foods and seasonal produce. Every third Saturday through April.
“Little Women” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated PG. Admission: $7. Playing through Monday.
Community Contra Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Admission: $8/general admission, $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $5/newcomers and free/children.
SUNDAY 1.19
Repair Cafe — 1-7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers will be available to assist with repairs. Refreshments provided. Attendees take items at their own risk.
2020 Young Artist Competition Recital — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. Featuring three high school division and eight college division finalists. Free.
MONDAY 1.20
Bingo and Bubbly Party — 2-4 p.m., Good Samaritan Society- Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Participants can play bingo and mingle. Sparkling cider and treats provided.
Moscow Welcome Table — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free community dinner. Reservations: call or text (208) 298-9020.