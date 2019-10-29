TODAY 10.29
Native American Presentation — 11 a.m. to noon, Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Tulalip Elder Johnny Moses presenting. Live streaming available through bit.ly/2PklpFB.
Moscow City Council Candidate Forum — 5-6:30 p.m., Room 125, Renfrew Hall, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Open to the public.
“Light To The World” — 7 p.m., Best Western Wheatland Inn, 701 N. Main St., Colfax. Film celebrating “Light of Unity Festival,” Baha’i celebration. Free.
“Ireland: Brexit and the Border” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Paul O’Connor of the Pat Finucane Centre in Northern Ireland to discuss Good Friday agreement under threat by Brexit. Live streaming available on Foley Institute YoutTube channel.
WEDNESDAY 10.30
Mining on Public Lands — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Matt Nykiel of the Idaho Conservation League at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
Wood and Word Exhibit Reception — 5:30 p.m., Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Exhibit features works from poets and woodworkers. Featuring no-host bar and refreshments. Free.
THURSDAY 10.31
Trick or Treat at Aspen Park — 4-5:30 p.m., Aspen Park, 420 Row St., Moscow. Candy provided by residents, cookies and juice for trick-or-treaters. All ages welcome. Free.
Trick or Treat at Eastside Marketplace — 4-7 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, Moscow. Games, candy, chili and trick or treating. Free.
Trunk or Treat in Garfield — 5-7 p.m., California Street, downtown Garfield. Local businesses will line up to hand out candy and goodies. Free.
Halloween Carnival — 5-7 p.m., Oakesdale Library, 103 First St., Oakesdale. Games, treats and activities. Free.