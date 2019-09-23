TODAY 9.23
“Risk: Another Four-Letter Word I Learned in School” — 5-6 p.m., Todd 130, Carson College of Business, 300 NE College Ave., Pullman. Bob Brandkamp, risk manager for Avista Corp., presenting. Walton Lecture. Free to the public.
Eat Local farm tour — 5:30 p.m., Hands and Hearts Farm, 3293 Foothill Road, Moscow. Part of Eat Local Month, sponsored by Buy Local Moscow, UI Extension, Moscow Food Co-op, the Palouse-Clearwater Food Coalition, Backyard Harvest, Rural Roots and Inland Northwest Broadcasting.
Autumn Equinox Guided Hike — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idlers Rest Road, Moscow. All ages and pets welcome. Info: bit.ly/2lXtxz0.
“3 Steps to Incredible Health” — 6-8 p.m., Art Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Video presentation by Dr. Joel Furhman. Healthy Living Class. Free.
Inland Harmony Chorus open house — 6:30-9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 648 Ash Ave., Genesee. Info: Meg Foltz at (208) 874-3349 or Ronda Shafer at (509) 552-6221.
“Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Documentary and discussion. Co-sponsored by the Vandal Clean Energy Club, UUCP Environmental Task Force, Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition and the Palouse Chapter of the Sierra Club. Info: Pat Rathmann at (208) 882-8262.
“Seeking Suffrage: The Pursuit of Women’s Right to Vote Worldwide” — 7 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Historian Karen Offen speaking. Seeking Suffrage Lecture Series, hosted by UI, Latah County Historical Society and Moscow League of Women Voters. Free.
TUESDAY 9.24
Get Ready For 100 — 7:30 a.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Sierra Club program. Open to the public.
“Addiction in the Northwest: Addressing the drug crisis” — noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. WSU’s John Roll and Bob Lutz of the Spokane Regional Health District. Free.
“Trade and security in East Asia: A conversation with the Japanese Consul-General” — 4 p.m., Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Consul-General of Japan Yoichiro Yamada speaking. Free. View on institute’s live YouTube channel.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m., High Street Plaza, downtown Pullman. Presented by Pullman Chamber of Commerce.
WEDNESDAY 9.25
Education and Wellness Expo — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Workshops on financial planning, mental health, nutrition, education and more. Free and open to the community.
“Current Asylum and Refugee Issues in Idaho” — noon-1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. Presented by Kathy Railsback, director of the Immigration Clinic at the UI College of Law.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live Music. Locally grown food and products available for purchase.
STEAM Night — 6-8 p.m., Garfield-Palouse Schools, 600 E. Alder St., Palouse. Hosted by Palouse School District 301 and WSU Center of Civic Engagement.
“The Quest for Environmental, Climate, Racial and Economic Justice in the United States” — 7 p.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall, Pullman. Robert D. Bullard speaking, awarded WSU’s William Julius Wilson Award for the Advancement of Social Justice.