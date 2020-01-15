TODAY 1.15
League of Women Voters of Moscow Forum — Noon-1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Lovina Englund, executive director of Palouse Land Trust, presenting. Open to the public.
Ukulele Sing-Along — 6:30-8 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. All skill levels welcome. Participants should bring personal ukuleles. Music provided.
THURSDAY 1.16
Library Raptor Program — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Hosted by the West Valley Outdoor Learning Center. Educational presentation on ecological roles of raptors. Info: (877) 733-3375 or whitco.lib.wa.us.
Martin Luther King Jr., Celebration — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Jeremy Woodson, outreach coordinator for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, speaking. Free. Open to the public.
Friends of the Clearwater Workshop — 7 p.m., Arts Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Will address U.S. Forest Service comment period on draft forest plan revision for the Nez Perce and Clearwater National Forests. Info: (208) 882-9755.
FRIDAY 1.17
“Little Women” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated PG. Admission: $7. Playing through Monday.