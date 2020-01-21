TODAY 1.21
Moscow Crisis Center Discussion — 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Discussion on mental illness. Dr. Joyce Lyons, project manager for Moscow Crisis Center, speaking. Free. Info: (208) 882-4122.
Mindfulness Discussion — Noon to 1 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Pullman League of Women Voters Brown Bag presentation by Washington State University professor Lydia Gerber.
WEDNESDAY 1.22
“Election Polling Place Update and Development” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg.
Spaghetti Feed ‘N Read — 5-7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Sponsored by University of Idaho Team First Book. Children will receive a free book. Cost: $7/adults, $3/children and $25/family of five.
THURSDAY 1.23
Comedy and Politics — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Conversation with standup comedian and television presenter W. Kamau Bell. Event to be livestreamed on Foley Institute’s YouTube channel.
33rd Annual MLK Community Celebration — 6:30 p.m., CUB Junior and Senior Ballrooms, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Sociopolitical comedian W. Kamau Bell speaking. Free and open to the public.
CopyCat Cinema 2020 — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Live public screening of recreated film clips from “Ghostbusters” by local contest participants. Announcement of contest winners. Admission: $5/person or $20/family.
Pacifica Quartet Performance — 7:30 p.m., Administrative Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Part of the UI Auditorium Chamber Music Series. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow, online and at the door. Cost: $25/general admission, $20/senior citizens 60 and older, $10/students and free/children 12 and younger with a paying adult.