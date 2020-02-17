TODAY 2.17
Moscow Welcome Table — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free community dinner. Reservations: call or text (208) 298-9020.
Open Mic — 9 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman.
TUESDAY 2.18
“Islamophobia and American Elections” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Lawrence Pintak, professor and founding dean of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication, presenting. Open to the public. Event will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Changes in 2020 Primary Election — Noon to 1 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Public discussion presented by the Pullman League of Women Voters. Whitman County Auditor Sandy Jamison presenting. Brown bag lunches welcome.
WEDNESDAY 2.19
Parents as Teachers Services Discussion — Noon-1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Kayla Sprenger, home visitation and health promotion program manager at Public Health – Idaho North Central District, at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
“When Women Walk” — 4:30 p.m., Room 203, Smith Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Common Reading lecture series talk. Discussion by Trish Glazebrook on the intersections of gender, climate change and forced migration. Free.
Ukulele Sing-A-Long — 6:30-8 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Lyrics and chords for all tunes will projected on the wall. No experience necessary.
“History and Art of Weaving” — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presentation by Jan Pipher, craft coordinator for Deary Homestead Heritage Center, on weaving practices and methods in Scandinavian-American weaving. Free.