TODAY 12.16
Winter Carnival — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Palouse Empire Gymnastics GymKids, 212 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Obstacle courses, crafts, snacks and more. Free.
Moscow Welcome Table — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free community dinner. Reservations: call or text (208) 298-9020.
TUESDAY 12.17
Brown Bag Lunch Series — Noon-1 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Discussion with Eileen Macoll and Ann Parks.
Taproom Trivia — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Ten rounds with three questions each. Teams of up to six. PCB gift certificate for winners, and consolation prize is being able to choose a category for next week. Children and pet friendly.
Rico’s Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. All proceeds go to Palouse Habitat for Humanity. Prizes and give-aways available for winners. Free to play.
WEDNESDAY 12.18
Blood Drive — noon-5 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Sponsored by Red Cross. Schedule an appointment through: redcrossblood.org.
Jingle and Mingle — 7 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 104 S. Main St., Colfax. Refreshments, music, drinks and artwork. Announcement of annual raffle and business window decorating contest.