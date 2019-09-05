TODAY 9.5
Whitman County Fair — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, Colfax. Animal judging, art displays, rodeo, etc. See a full list of events at palouseempirefair.org. Also Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“China’s Environmental Courts: An Assessment” — 3:30 p.m., Room 104, Menard Law Building, UI campus, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Professor Robert V. Percival will speak. Free and open to the public.
Vandal Town Block Party — 5-9 p.m., Main Street, Moscow. Live music and performances, activities, food trucks and beer garden.
“Crafts, Drafts and Facts: Oh crap, I’m lost” — 5:30-7 p.m., Rants and Raves Brewery, 308 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Gail Collins of Latah Search and Rescue Canine Unit will speak. Crafts include paracord bracelets and elderberry wood whistles. Registration is $25 at imlost.bpt.me.
Local author book launch — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow. 521 S., Main St., Moscow. Author Alexandra Teague will read poetry from “Or What We’ll Call Desire.”
Science After Hours — 6-7:30 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing, 333 Jackson St., Moscow. “Research and History of the Palouse Regarding Humans and Ecology: The good, the bad and the ugly” presented by Whitman Conservation District Manager Brian Bell. Free.
FRIDAY 9.6
Military Appreciation Night — 7 p.m., Bear Field, Moscow. Moscow High School football game. Free admittance and barbecue meal for past and present military and first responders.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Pick Axe Bluegrass Band performing. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 9.7
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more. Celebrating Human Rights Day.
Book Signing — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Moscow. Author Dennis Dauble signing novel “Bury Me with My Flyrod: The Unvarnished Truth About Fly Fishing.” Books available for sale and signing.
Yoga in the Arb — 8:45-10 a.m., Arboretum and Botanical Garden, UI campus, Moscow. Mat and water suggested. Donation is $5, but not required.
9/11 Moving Tribute — 8:45 a.m. to 9 p.m., Moscow. The U.S. flag and Flag of Honor will travel throughout the city paying special tribute to those fallen in 9/11 attack. For more information, visit bit.ly/2NxbrzI.
“An Evening at the Depot: Mark of the Tramp” — 5 p.m., WI&M Railway Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Historic Graffiti Society founders, Mike and Charlie Wray, speaking. No host bar. Music by Charlie Sutton. For more information, call (208) 875-1357.