TODAY 11.11: VETERANS DAY
Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Honoring all veterans and active duty military.
Veterans Appreciation Dinner — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free to veterans plus one guest. General admission is $20. RSVP: 2019veteransdinner.eventbrite.com.
“The Fallen Cougars Project” — 7-8 p.m., Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Graduate student Samantha Edgerton will present stories of former Washington State University students who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.
TUESDAY 11.12
Everybody Reads: Meet The Author Event — Noon, Artisans of Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Author reading and discussion by Luis Alberto Urrea from his book, “The House of Broken Angels.”
Taproom Trivia — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Ten rounds with three questions each. Teams of as many as 6. PCB gift certificate for winners. Children and pet friendly.
WEDNESDAY 11.13
Holiday Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pullman City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Senior Center. Featuring baked goods and craft items. Lunch: $8, available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“Redistricting in Idaho: What’s Coming” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Panel discussion with Idaho Senator David Nelson, D-Moscow, Kathy Dawes and Mary Bostick at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.