TODAY 11.2
Plant the Palouse — 9 a.m. to noon, Palouse Conservation District, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd., Suite H, Pullman. Volunteer opportunity to plant native trees on the Palouse. Register: givepul.se/vcxv4m. Info: Ali Crowley at americorps1@palousecd.org or (509) 332-4101, ext. 118.
Holiday Craft Fair Open House — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., Palouse. Local artisans, handmade goods, homemade jams and more.
Protest Song Sing-Along — 4-7 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Fiddling Big Al, Steve McGehee and others will lead sing-along of historical protest songs. Lyrics available. Family friendly, all younger than 21 allowed until 7 p.m.
Roger Williams Symposium Speech — 7-8 p.m., Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. The Rev. Dr. Robin R. Meyers will present “Spiritual Defiance: Building a Beloved Community of Resistance.” Free and open to the public.
“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Play by Moscow Community Theatre. Tells the story of Jewish children passing through the Terezin concentration camp in the Czech Republic during World War II. Tickets: $15, available at the door, at Safari Pearl and at moscowcommunitytheatre.org.
NorthNorthwest Staged Reading — 7:30 p.m., Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Performance of nine 10-minute plays by UI Department of Theatre Arts students. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Admission begins at 7 p.m. Info: uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
SUNDAY 11.3
“Vision” Gallery Exhibit — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Featuring work by regional and nationally recognized artists.
“American Heretics: The Politics Of The Gospel Film” — 2-4 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Part of the Roger Williams Symposium. Presented by Rev. Robin R. Meyers. Free and open to the public.
“For All the Saints” Fall Concert — 3 p.m., Administration Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Concert performance by the New Saint Andrews College Conservatory of Music. Free.
MONDAY 11.4
LGTBQ Swing Dance — 7-10 p.m., Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. East Coast Swing lessons 7-8 p.m., hosted by Swing Devils of the Palouse. Admission: $5/general admission, $3/Swing Devils members and students.
Palouse Comedy Cup — 8-10 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Five-minute, stand-up comedy. Time slots available; sign up through Facebook. Crowd will choose winner, who will earn $100 cash prize. No cover charge.
“Climate Change as a Moral Imperative” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Presented by the Rev. Dr. Robin R. Meyers, Distinguished Professor of Social Justice at Oklahoma City University National Public Radio commentator. Part of the Roger Williams Symposium. Lecture sponsored by the Thomas Foley Institute. Free and open to the public.
Community Input Session — 5:30-7:30 p.m., View Room, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Community Montessori. Will address questions and concerns about proposed charter school, opening in 2021, pending approval by the Washington Charter School Commission. All welcome. A light pizza dinner, tea, coffee and water provided. Limited childcare available for children ages two to 10.