TODAY 10.31
Downtown Moscow Trick or Treat — 3-6 p.m., downtown Moscow. Photo booth, apples and apple cider at Friendship Square, face painting in the Moscow Chamber of Commerce lobby and Festival Dance and Performing Arts will have a flash mob. Free.
Trick or Treat at Aspen Park — 4-5:30 p.m., Aspen Park, 420 Row St., Moscow. Candy provided by residents, cookies and juice for trick-or-treaters. All ages welcome. Free.
Trick or Treat at Eastside Marketplace — 4-7 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, Moscow. Games, candy, chili and trick or treating. Free.
Costume Contest and Spooky Music Trivia — 4-9 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Prizes: gift certificates, discounted beer and Irish Spike’s hot sauces. Children and pet friendly. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. Pumpkins available for purchase for carving or painting; supplies provided.
Trunk or Treat in Garfield — 5-7 p.m., California Street, downtown Garfield. Local businesses will line up to hand out candy and goodies. Free.
Halloween Carnival — 5-7 p.m., Oakesdale Library, 103 First St., Oakesdale.Games, treats and activities. Free.
Nut and Dairy Free Trunk or Treat — 5:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Photo booth, spooky bus, raffle and free samples of locally roasted Foon Coffee. Family-friendly. Free and open to the community. Info: (208) 301-2069 or fpcmoscow.org.
Harvest Carnival for Kids — 6-8 p.m., Pullman Christian School, 345 SW Kimball St., Pullman. Carnival games, face painting, a bounce house and more. Free.
Tubaween — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, Lionel Hampton School of Music, 1012 S. Deakin Ave., Moscow. Performance concert. Donations accepted at the door.
FRIDAY 11.1
“Photography of the Palouse” Reception — 7-8 p.m., Freight Room, Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Local landscape and portrait photographer Katie Watts presenting. Free.
Town Hall — 7-9 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman City Councilor Brandon Chapman, representing Ward 3. Mix-and-mingle, brief presentation and question-answer period.
“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Play by Moscow Community Theatre. Tickets: $15, available at the door, at Safari Pearl and at moscowcommunitytheatre.org.
NorthNorthwest Staged Reading — 7:30 p.m., Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Performance of nine 10-minute plays by UI Department of Theatre Arts students. Free. Seating is limited. Doors open at 7 p.m. Info: uidaho.edu/class/theatre. Also Saturday.
SATURDAY 11.2
Plant the Palouse — 9 a.m. to noon, Palouse Conservation District, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd., Suite H, Pullman. Volunteer opportunity to plant native trees on the Palouse. Register: givepul.se/vcxv4m. Info: Ali Crowley at americorps1@palousecd.org or (509) 332-4101, ext. 118.
Holiday Craft Fair Open House — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., Palouse. Local artisans, handmade goods, homemade jams and more.
Roger Williams Symposium Speech — 7-8 p.m., Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. The Rev. Dr. Robin R. Meyers will present “Spiritual Defiance: Building a Beloved Community of Resistance.” Free and open to the public.