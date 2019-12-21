TODAY 12.21
Pullman Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Handmade crafts, foods and seasonal produce. Every third Saturday, November to April.
Winter Solstice Jaunt — 11 a.m. to noon, Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow. Family-friendly, pet-friendly, casual jaunt to celebrate the coming of winter. Free.
Skating With Santa — 3-7 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center Gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Santa, music, games and concessions. Family friendly, all ages welcome. Sessions: 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Cost: $7/admission and skate rental per session, $5/admission per session.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” — 4 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Admission: $5. Get $1 off by donating a nonperishable food item. Also playing at 7 p.m.
Community Contra Dance — 7:30-10 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Live music by “Potatohead” and calling by Joseph Erhardt-Hudson. Dance lessons are 7:30-8 p.m. All ages and skill levels welcome. No partner necessary. Info: palousefolk.org or (208) 882-0273.
SUNDAY 12.22
Holiday Cupcake Decorating Party — Noon to 3 p.m., Sweet Mutiny, 1195 SE Bishop Blvd., in Pullman. Regular and gluten-free cupcakes available for sale. Toppings provided.
Restorative Yoga and Yoga Nidra — 2-4:30 p.m., Moscow Kula Yoga, 206 S. Main St., Moscow. Aromatherapy and 30-minute yogic meditation. Space is limited. Cost: $25.
MONDAY 12.23
Cookie Decorating — 1-2:30 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Cookies and toppings provided.
Open Mic — 9-11 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Hosted by Roger Johnson. Open to all talents, skills and entertainment types. 21 and older.