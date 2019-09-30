TODAY 9.30
History Happy Hour — 5 p.m., Colter’s Creek Winery, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. University of Idaho professor Lorie Higgins speaking about art, food and heritage. Free.
“You Live in Earthquake Country. Now what?” — 6-7:30 p.m., Room 203, Smith CUE, WSU campus, Pullman. Program on earthquake preparedness. Free parking available.
“Readin’, ’Ritin’ and ’Rithmetic: One-Room Schools in Whitman County” — 7 p.m., Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Speaker: Kathy Meyer, co-director of the center and schoolhouse coordinator for Jones Schoolhouse at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds. Free.
TUESDAY 10.1
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, crafts, beer, food and more.
“This is Our Land” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. “Chez nous.” French Film Festival. Admission: $5, or $10 for all four films included in festival. Free for Washington State University and University of Idaho students.
Palouse Patchers — 7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Joye Dillman presenting on Masterpiece Quilts from the Daughter of the American Revolution Museum Collection in Washington, D.C. Info: palousepatchers.org.
Imani Wind — 7:30 p.m., Administration Building Auditorium, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. University of Idaho Auditorium Chamber Music Series. Tickets: $25/regular; $20/seniors 60 and older; $10/students; and free/children 12 and younger.
WEDNESDAY 10.2
Salmon Recovery and Hydropower — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters forum. Linwood Laughy, board of directors president for Advocates for the West, leading discussion.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live Music. Locally grown food and products available.
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 p.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Preston Synder and founder of Pullman Marketing Adam Jones presenting “State of Social Media.” High School winner of WSU Business Plan Competition presenting. Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.