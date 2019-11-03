TODAY 11.4
“Climate Change as a Moral Imperative” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Presented by Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Distinguished Professor of Social Justice at Oklahoma City University National Public Radio commentator. Part of the Roger Williams Symposium. Lecture sponsored by the Thomas Foley Institute. Free and open to the public.
Community Input Session — 5:30-7:30 p.m., View Room, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Community Montessori. Will address questions and concerns about proposed charter school, opening in 2021, pending approval by the Washington Charter School Commission. All welcome. A light pizza dinner, tea, coffee and water provided. Limited childcare available for children ages two to 10.
LGTBQ Swing Dance — 7-10 p.m., Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. East Coast Swing lessons 7-8 p.m., hosted by Swing Devils of the Palouse. Admission: $5/general admission, $3/Swing Devils members and students.
Palouse Comedy Cup — 8-10 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Five-minute, stand-up comedy. Time slots available; sign up through Facebook. Crowd will choose winner, who will earn $100 cash prize. No cover charge.
TUESDAY 11.5 — Election Day
Oncology Clinic Open House — 4:30-7 p.m., C.L. Gritman Medical Office Building, 803 S. Main St., Moscow. Grand opening celebration and open house for the Palouse Oncology and Hematology Clinic, the first clinic on the Palouse offering full-time oncology services.
Palouse Patchers Meeting — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Local quilt artist, Julie Trail, will present on working and sewing with wool. Open to the community. Info: palousepatchers.org or find the group on Facebook.
Atos Trio concert — 7:30 p.m., Administration Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Auditorium Chamber Music Series concert. Tickets: $25/general admission; $20/seniors; $10/students and free/children 12 and younger with a paying adult. Available at BookPeople of Moscow, at the door and through bit.ly/31icOWb. Pre-concert social begins at 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY 11.6
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Brian Points of Points Consulting to discuss “Quad Cities Shared Economy: Connecting and Expanding Our Opportunities.” Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Foley Institute Discussion — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. John Hibbing will discuss the psychological and physiological differences between people on the political left and right in “Liberals and Conservatives: The Biology of Political Differences.” Free and open to the public.
“Wood Smoke: What’s in it and How it Affects Health” — Noon-1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. A public discussion by John Cardwell, regional administrator from Idaho’s Department of Environmental Quality at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
Gift Shop Holiday Event — 4-7 p.m., Diane’s Gift Garden, Pullman Regional Hospital, 840 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Featuring local artisans, drawings of gift shop products and refreshments.
Beatles Storyhour and Sing-Along — 5-6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. All participating children will receive one free book. A light dinner of pizza will be provided. All ages welcome.
College and Career Night — 5-7 p.m., Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. About 26 college representatives will attend to provide information on college and career options. For area high school students. Parents are encouraged to attend. Info: MHS Counseling Center (208) 82-2591.
Orchid Awards Ceremony — 5-7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Six awards will be presented by the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission to area buildings preserved to reflect the period they were built. Free and open to the public. Refreshments and beverages available for purchase.