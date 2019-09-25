TODAY 9.25
Education and Wellness Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Workshops on financial planning, mental health, nutrition, education and more. Free and open to the community.
“Current Asylum and Refugee Issues in Idaho” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. Presented by Kathy Railsback, director of the Immigration Clinic at the UI College of Law.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live music. Locally grown food and products available for purchase.
STEAM Night — 6-8 p.m., Garfield-Palouse Schools, 600 E. Alder St., Palouse. Hosted by Palouse School District 301 and WSU Center of Civic Engagement.
Pullman City Council Candidate Forum — 6-8 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Young Professionals. Participating candidates: Francis Benjamin, Chris Johnson, Eileen Macoll and Ann Parks. Open to the public.
“The Quest for Environmental, Climate, Racial and Economic Justice in the United States” — 7 p.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall, Pullman. Robert D. Bullard speaking, WSU’s William Julius Wilson Award for the Advancement of Social Justice.
THURSDAY 9.26
“The politics of addiction” — 4:30 p.m., Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Discussion on what influences addictive behavior and policy responses to addiction. Free. View on the institute’s live YouTube channel.
American Indians in film — 5:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Film historian Lance Rhoades leading discussion. Cinema’s role in creating perceptions of American Indians. Free and open to the public.
“Pesticide Use for Homeowners” — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Grange Building, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by the UI Extension. One-hour class will cover safety protocols for chemical use and organic options.
Kenworthy Annual Gala — 7-10 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. All funds go toward the general operating fund. Admission is $20 general and $10 for students and youth.
FRIDAY 9.27
“Drowning Ophelia” — 7-9 p.m., Shoup Hall Pocket Playhouse, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Dark comedy, one-act performance. Addresses the long-term consequences of childhood abuse. For mature audiences. Tickets are $6 for high school aged students; $12 for UI employees, members of the military and senior citizens 55 and older; and $17 for adults. For more information, call the UI Department of Theatre Arts (208) 885-6465.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Darrell and Meredith Brann performing Americana/folk. No cover charge.