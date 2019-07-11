THURSDAY 7.11
Pullman Mayor Reads Aloud — 10:30-11 a.m., Heritage Addition, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Glenn Johnson will read his favorite books and answer questions. Free.
Open Jazz Jam — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Free.
House Concert — 8 p.m., the Attic, 314 E. Second St., Moscow. Dorin Michael, fingerstyle guitarist, will perform. Admission by donation.
“Rocketman” — 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets are $7.
“Shazam!” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs welcome. Free popcorn.
FRIDAY 7.12
Pet Adoption Day — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Umpqua Bank, 609 S. Washington St., Moscow. Adoptable pets from the Humane Society of the Palouse ready to go to their forever homes.
Gyotaku Fish Painting — 11 a.m., Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Learn to create art impressions with real fish. All ages. Free.
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 4-6:30 p.m., PCEI Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Hardware Brewing Co. to serve drinks. Live music. Free and family-friendly.
Classic Car and Motorcycle Show — 5-8 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Phoenix Blues Band to perform live. Free.
Lights for Liberty — 7 p.m., Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Vigil in protest of human detention camps.
Ben Carnahan — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Live Americana music. Free.
“Rocketman” — 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $7.
SATURDAY 7.13
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
First Year in the Bag Party and Food Drive — Noon to 7 p.m., Moscow Tattoo Company, 317 W. Sixth St., Suite 108, Moscow. Prize wheel and raffle for discounts on tattoos and piercings and chance to win a $100 gift certificate. Non-perishable food donations go to Moscow Food Bank. Hot dogs, chili, chips and water provided.
“Rocketman” — 5 and 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets are $7.
Lush with a Brush — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Pullman Art Car hosting. Tickets $35 and includes two pints to paint or etch and one pint of beer. Additional beer is $4 a pint.
Dan Maher — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Rousing pub songs. Extended happy hour. Free.