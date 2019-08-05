Today 8.5
Sizzling Summer STEM — 11 a.m.-noon, Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Open to all youth preschool and elementary aged. Free.
LP House Party and Lunch — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St., Moscow. Virtual reality experience, interactive displays, product videos and representatives on site.
Youth Athletes Summer Games Camp — 3 p.m., Sunnyside Elementary, 425 SW Shirley St., Pullman. Hosted by YMCA of the Palouse. $15. Parents required to attend with child.
TUESDAY 8.6
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
Ostomy support group — 6 p.m., Second Floor Board Room, Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow. Open to anyone with an ostomy and for those who wish to empower, advocate for and improve the quality of life for those with an ostomy. Light refreshments. Will meet monthly. Free.
National Night Out in Moscow — 6-8 p.m., Main Street, downtown, Moscow. Hosted by Moscow Police Department. Food, kids games, car seat information, inflatable obstacle course, drunk goggles, prescription drug drop off and more. Free.
National Night Out in Pullman — 6-8 p.m., Pullman. Events at Reaney Park, Kruegel Park, Sunnyside Park, Terreview Park and Seasoned House. Free ice cream sandwiches, popsicles and games. Free. Info: pullman2040.org.
WEDNESDAY 8.7
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Chloe Legreid, Founder of Chloe’s Lavender, and Elijah Shoemake, Co-Founder of Protium Innovations LLC, presenting. Coffee and refreshments provided. Info: contact Sara McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.