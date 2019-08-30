TODAY 8.30
Back-to-School party — 3-5 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, UI campus, 822 Elm St., Moscow. Free food and beer.
Free Community Barbecue — 4-6:30 p.m., Community Action Center, 350 SE Fairmont Road, Pullman.
“Made in America: Music by Horn by American Composers” — 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, WSU, Pullman. Faculty artists series. Admission is $10 for general, $5 for non-WSU students, $5 for seniors and free for WSU students.
“The Hustle” — 8:45-11 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. Blankets and chairs advised. Free.
SATURDAY 8.31
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Classic Cartoons — 9 a.m. to noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Sponsored by Fairfield Inn. Free.
Return to Riverside — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ponderosa Park, Potlatch. Outdoor music festival. Tickets are $20 at the gate, $15 in advance. For more information, visit returntoriverside.org.
Latah Republican Fundraiser Potluck Picnic — 1-4 p.m., Lena Whitmore Park, 110 S. Blain St., Moscow. Raul Labrador speaking. Self-defense demonstration by Amber Jade. Tickets are available at bit.ly/30Ihcy1.
SUNDAY 9.1
Community Meal — 4-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Hosted by Food Not Bombs of the Palouse. Vegan/vegetarian meal. Free.
Palouse Community Spanish Program — 6-7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Meet-and-greet. Spanish speaking and development. For more information, call (208) 883-3537.