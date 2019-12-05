TODAY 12.5
Winterfest — 3:30-7 p.m., downtown Colfax. Complimentary photos with Santa by Ally Sterman. Festival of Trees, free hot cocoa, Lighted Main Street parade, fireworks, store specials and more.
Evenings of Peace — 6-8 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 E. Alder St., Palouse. Time of peaceful reflection, meditation or prayer. Info: palousechurch.org.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 7 p.m., All Souls Church, 214 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Presented by Heritage Arts Academy. Tickets: haamoscow.com. Also Friday and Saturday.
Ugly Sweater Dance — 7-10 p.m., Swing Devils of the Palouse, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 for Swing Devils members and $7 for nonmembers. Open to all ages and skill levels, no partner or experience necessary.
FRIDAY 12.6
Winter Carnival — 5-7 p.m., downtown, Moscow. Photos with Santa, caroling, free hot chocolate, tree lighting and Light Up the Night Parade.
Book Reading — 5-7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Local author Buddy Levy will lead from his latest book, “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition.” Q and A to follow. Info: bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
“Little Women — The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Admission: $22/adults; $17/UI employees, military and seniors 55 and older; $6/youth, high school students and students from other schools; and free/UI students. Info: uidaho.edu/class/theatre. Also playing Saturday.
SATURDAY 12.7
Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast — 7-11 a.m., Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Breakfast, live music and silent auction. Cost: $7/adults and $3/children ages 3-12. Tickets: pullmankiwanis.org, Neill’s Flowers in Pullman and at the door.
Craft, Raffle and Bake Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., Palouse. Proceeds benefit Garfield-Palouse High School seniors in form of scholarships.
Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Santa, cookie decorating, horse petting, museum tours, hot apple cider, music and more.
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Cocoa, Craft and Cinema — 1 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Adult and child crafts, cocoa bar and holiday film. Free.
Nativities Around the World — 1-9 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2600 W. A St., Moscow. Featuring hundreds of nativity scenes from across the globe. Live Christmas music, children’s activities, nativity costumes and photos. Free.
WSU Holiday Concert — 2 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Admission: $15/regular; $10/students and senior citizens; and free/children 12 and younger.
Holiday Fest and Tree Lighting — 4-6 p.m., Pine Street Plaza, downtown Pullman. Kid’s Jingle Bell Fun Run, hot cocoa and cookies, musical performances, Santa and more. Info: bit.ly/pullmanhfest.
Solidarity Food Drive and Silent Auction — 5-10 p.m., La Quinta Inn and Suites, 185 Warbonnet Drive, Moscow. To support the Lucky Friday miners in Mullan. Silent auction to benefit the Palouse Democratic Socialists of America. Free dinner, live music and food drive.
Family Christmas Concert — 6 p.m. Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Social hour with Santa, hot cocoa and treats. Washington Idaho Symphony performance. Tickets: $25/regular; $15/students; $10/youth 12-18; and free/children 11 and younger. Info: wa-idsymphony.org or call (208) 874-4162.
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” — 7:30 p.m., Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Admission: $8/adults, $5/students and senior citizens.