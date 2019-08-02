TODAY 8.2
“Mary Poppins Returns” — 6-11 p.m., Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Games, sno-cones, popcorn and a bouncy house. Hosted by Pullman Parks and Recreation and Resonate Church. Free. For more information, call (509) 338-3327.
“How Can I Keep From Singing?” — 7 p.m., Nuart Theatre, 516 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by New Saint Andrews College Conservatory of Music. Free.
“Alice in Wonderland” — 7:30 p.m., Nye Street Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Summer youth production for the Pullman Civic Theatre. Tickets are $12 online at www.pullmancivictheatre.org or $15 at the door.
SATURDAY 8.3
Deary Friendship Days— 6 a.m. to midnight, downtown, Deary. Breakfast at Old Fire Hall begins at 6 a.m. Fun run, parade, children’s games, silent auction, quilt show, raffle, volleyball, car show, live music by Beargrass, lumberjack contest, street dance and more. For more information, check out the Whitepine Lions Club Facebook page.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more. Veggie Shimmy Dance Party begins at 9 a.m.
Free Yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow. Learn the basics of lyengar yoga.
“The Tempest” — 4 p.m., East City Park, Moscow. Live performance. Hosted by UI Department of Theatre Arts. Blankets and chairs welcome. Free.
Scenic 6 Fiddle Show — 6 p.m., Potlatch High School, 130 Sixth St., Potlatch. Tickets: $5 for adults and free for children younger than 18. Live fiddle music.
DYW of Washington program — 7 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Tickets: $20, available at www.tututix.com/dyww or at the door.
“An Evening with The Cowboys” — 7-9 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Coyote Joe Sartin, Lynn Kopelke and the Panhandle Cowboys performing. Admission is $15.
“Outsmarting the Internet: Exploring Ways to Learn, Engage and Avoid ‘Fake News’ ” — 1 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Register online at www.tiny.cc/InternetWS or call (509) 338-3254.
SUNDAY 8.4
“Western Lifestyles” — 1-3 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Opening reception. Artwork by Clover and Karl Rinehart.
“Alice in Wonderland” — 2 p.m., Nye Street Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Summer youth production for the Pullman Civic Theatre. Tickets: $12 online at pullmancivictheatre.org, or $15 at the door.
Arboretum Walk with Jane Austen — 2-4 p.m., UI Arboretum, 1200 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Hosted by JASNA Eastern Washington/Northern Idaho and the Jane Austen Society of North America. No pets in Arboretum. Free. Email jasnaewanid@gmail.com with questions.