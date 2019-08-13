TODAY 8.13
Zimoun — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Display features 618 motors, 804 meters of rope, 341 sticks, 172 boxes, 920 grams of cotton, 22 centimeters of felt, 161 wires, 105 disks, 11 springs and 1 video.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
WEDNESDAY 8.14
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Locally grown food and products. Live music.
Concerts in the Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Soulstice performing. Fork in the Road serving food. For more information, contact Pullman Parks and Recreation at (509) 338-3227.
Open Mic — 6 p.m., The Filling Station, 504 S. Main St., Troy. Burgers, Polish dogs, baked goods and beverages available. Family friendly. No cover.
THURSDAY 8.15
Dry Eyes — 11:15 a.m., Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower, Moscow. Brenda Offerdahl to speak on causes, symptoms and solutions for dry eyes. Refreshments provided. For more information, call (208) 882-6560.
Summer Gardening Series: Palouse Seed Saving — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson, Moscow. Taught by Linda DeWitt. Learn to harvest, preserve, store and reuse seeds. Free. For more information, call Amy Thomas at (208) 882-3925, ext. 115.
Swing Night — 7-8 p.m., Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Bonnefin Dance Experience and Swing Devils of the Palouse. Admission is $5.