TODAY 3.6
“College Behind Bars” — 3-6 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Documentary by Lynn Novick on the Bard Prison Initiative, a college education program for people in prison. WSU clinical professor Anna Plemons will offer the keynote address and answer questions.
CatVideoFest — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Compilation of cat videos. Portion of ticket sales donated to the Humane Society of the Palouse. Also playing Saturday and Sunday.
Irish Dance Performance — 7-8:30 p.m., Nuart Theatre, 516 S. Main St., Moscow. Traditional Irish performance featuring 40 local dancers and Spokane Irish band Floating Crowbar. Tickets: bit.ly/38jAm0j and at the door. Cost: $10/adults, $8/seniors, $7/students and $5/children.
Live Music — 7-9 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 N. Jackson, Moscow. The Chelseas performing bluegrass and upbeat folk.
Bucer’s Live Music — 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Palouse Forro Experience performing Brazillian Jazz. No cover. All ages.
SATURDAY 3.7
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Benefit Bowling Tournament — 11 a.m. Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Benefiting Whitman County Humane Society and NW Cancer Foundation of Hope. Two-person teams, six games. Register: at Zeppoz, or call Ron and Heather Morgan at (208) 310-1737 or email htrmorgan@outlook.com. Cost: $50/team. Info: bit.ly/327ENtE.
Free Community Yoga Class — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow.
Company Town Legacy Discussion —1 p.m., Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. University of Idaho English professor Diane Kelly-Riley and a group of undergraduate students to showcase digital projects. Free. Info: (208) 875-1036 or potlatch@latahlibrary.org.
“My Neighbor Totoro” — 2-4 p.m. Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse. Movie matinee, animated film by Studio Ghibli. Free.
Palouse Choral Society Chamber Choir Performance — 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.Cost: $20/general admission, $8/students and free/children 6 to 12. Tickets: bit.ly/38r7HYb.
Game Feed Potluck and Auction — 6 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Covered-dish dinner. Entertainment by Moscow High School choir. Silent and live auctions. Family friendly.
SUNDAY 3.8
CatVideoFest — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Compilation of cat videos. Portion of ticket sales donated to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Northwest Wind Quintet Faculty Recital — 7:30–8:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Admission: $6/adults and $4/students and senior citizens.