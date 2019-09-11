TODAY 9.11
9/11 Tribute — 7:30-8 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Flag raising. Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, Police Chief Gary Jenkins and Fire Chief Mike Heston to speak.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live music. Locally grown food and products.
“Food Connections on the Palouse” — 5:30 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 Jackson St., Moscow. UI Extension worker Colette DePhelps presenting on local food systems.
MHS Open House — 6-7:30 p.m., Moscow High School Auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Parents and students can become acquainted with the school and meet MHS faculty and staff.
“Bohemoth” — 7-9 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Chinese movie night. Presented by UI Confucius Institute. Free.
THURSDAY 9.12
Book Signing — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Mary Clearman Blew reading from “Sweep Out the Ashes.” Books available for sale.
Open Jazz Jam — 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. No cover charge.
FRIDAY 9.13
“Our Vehicles Know More about Our Transportation Infrastructure Than We Do” — 4 p.m., Integrated Research and Innovation Center Atrium, UI campus, 685 Line St., Moscow. Darcy Bullock of Purdue University to deliver the 2019 Michael Kyte Distinguished Lecture. Free.
Rug Art reception — 5-6:30 p.m., Deli Gallery, Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Local artist Polly Walker. Rugs made from recycled fleece. On display through Oct. 9.