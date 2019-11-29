TODAY 11.29
International Game Day — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free and open to all ages.
Open Mic — 7-10 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. 10-minute sets. First come, first served. All ages welcome.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Pickaxe Bluegrass performing. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 11.30
March for the Heroes 5K, 10K — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Oakesdale. Honoring past and present military, law enforcement and first responders. Food, drinks, patriotic vendors, beer garden and live music by Madison Rising and local bands. Free. Info: bit.ly/2q6DzjN.
Local Authors Book Sell — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Book sell and meet the public event featuring 12 local authors. Part of Small Business Saturday. Hosted by Palouse Writers Guild. Free and open to the public. Info: bit.ly/2CeorDA.
Thanksgiving Contra Dance — 4:30-9 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Beginners lessons will be taught 4:30-6 p.m. Cost: $5/person, $18/family of four or more.
SUNDAY 12.1
Carol Sing and Christmas Fest — 4-6 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Hosted by Christ Church. Caroling, hot cocoa, cookies, crepes and German sausage sandwiches. Free.
Holiday and Christmas Concert — 6-8 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Jodie Maire performing. Holiday treats, drinks, decorations and music. Family friendly.