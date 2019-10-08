TODAY 10.8
Borah Symposium — 12:30 p.m., Capt. Shaun C. McAndrew will present “Considerations on the U.S. Navy and Climate Change in the Arctic,” Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. At 7 p.m. in the ballroom, Ertharin Cousin will present “Food, Climate and Conflict.”
“Authoritarianism and Democracy in America” — 4:30 p.m., 203 Smith Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University, Pullman. Foley Distinguished Lecture. Harvard professor Steven Levitsky presenting.
“See You Up There” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. French Film Festival. Admission: $5, or $10 for all four films included in festival. Free for WSU and UI students.
Orchestra and Percussion Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Administration Auditorium, University of Idaho Administration Building, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Moscow High School percussion ensemble performing with Lionel Hampton School of Music orchestra and percussion ensemble. Admission: $6/adults or $4/students and senior citizens.
WEDNESDAY 10.9
Coffee and Politics — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Steven Levitsky discussing “Latin America and right-wing populism.”
Forum on School District Funds — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. “A School Board Member’s Perspective on School Funding and More,” by Jennifer Perkins, Genesee School District Board trustee.
“Heartbeat of the Community” — 5:30 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 Jackson St., Moscow. Discussion about the Moscow Farmers Market’s economic effect in Latah County. Free. Register at bit.ly/2pEdsjx.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Author Jack Nisbet speaking on fur trader and cartographer David Thompson’s travels through the Columbia River catching fish. Free and open to the public.
Borah Symposium Keynote — 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaking. Free.
Fall Stamp Club Auction — 7 p.m., Statesman condos, 1220 NW State St., Pullman. Hosted by Palouse Empire Stamp Club. Open to stamp collectors of all ages. Info: Susi Wicks (208) 882-1724.
#DragTheVote — 8 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Drag show and voter registration. Co-sponsored by city council candidates Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala. Free. Donations to campaigns requested.
THURSDAY 10.10
Ancient Chinese Thought — 3:30 p.m., Room 122, Teaching and Learning Center, University of Idaho, 600 University Ave., Moscow. Talk: “The Unity of Heaven, Earth and Human Beings in Ancient Chinese Thought.” Speaker: Dong Luo, professor at South China University of Technology. Free.
2019 Palouse Basin Water Summit — 4:30-8:30 p.m., SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Speakers: Korey Woodley, Julie Padowski, Adrienne Marshall and Brian Richter. Free.
LGTBQ of the Palouse History Presentation — 5:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presented by Washington State University Ph.D. candidate Brian Stack. Free.
Library Lecture on John Mullan — 7 p.m., Colfax Public Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Richard Scheuerman presenting “In the Wake of Lewis and Clark: John Mullan and the Northern Overland Road.” Free.