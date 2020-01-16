TODAY 1.16
Library Raptor Program — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Hosted by the West Valley Outdoor Learning Center. Educational presentation on ecological roles of raptors. Info: (877) 733-3375 or whitco.lib.wa.us.
Martin Luther King Jr., Celebration — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Jeremy Woodson, outreach coordinator for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, speaking. Free. Open to the public.
Friends of the Clearwater Workshop — 7 p.m., Arts Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Will address U.S. Forest Service comment period on draft forest plan revision for the Nez Perce and Clearwater National Forest. Info: (208) 882-9755.
FRIDAY 1.17
“Little Women” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated PG. Admission: $7. Playing through Monday.
One World Music — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Beautiful Flaw performing acoustic solo.
Bucer’s Live Music — 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Palouse Forro Experience performing Brazilian Jazz. All ages welcome. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 1.18
Human Rights Community Breakfast — 9 a.m., Multipurpose Room, Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D. St., Moscow. Breakfast, Rosa Parks Awards for Human Rights Achievement presentation, Martin Luther King Art and Essay Contest winners announcement and keynote by Jeremy Woodson. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow, Paradise Ridge CD’s and University of Idaho Office of Multicultural Affairs. Cost: $10/general admission and $5/students and youth. Info: humanrightslatah.org.
Compassion Closet — 9 a.m. to noon, Macedonia Baptist Church, 1904 N. Oak St., Colfax. Clothing and household giveaway. Free.
Pullman Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Handmade crafts, foods and seasonal produce. Every third Saturday, November to April.
Community Contra Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Admission: $8/general admission, $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $5/new-comers and free/children.