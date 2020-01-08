TODAY 1.8
Conservation Talk Series — 6-7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery — Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, Pullman. Ryan Boylan with Palouse Conservation District and Ames Fowler, graduate student at Washington State University, presenting.
THURSDAY 1.9
Blue Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lobby, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow. Appointments available through www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: HEROES.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated PG. Admission: $7. Playing through Sunday.
FRIDAY 1.10
Music Bingo — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Fundraiser for squirts hockey.