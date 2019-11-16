TODAY 11.16
Acoustic Folk And Celtic Music Concert — 6:30-8 p.m, Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Chelsea Feeney and David Roon performing. Proceeds benefit church facility improvements. Admission by donation.
“Emma: A Pop Musical” — 7 p.m., Pullman High School Auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Staged by PHS drama club. Cost: $10/general admission, $5/students.
“Under the Bridge” — 7 p.m., Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. Musical by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz, staged by APOD Productions. Tickets available at BookPeople of Moscow or apodproductions.org.
One World Music — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Folk band Porch Light performing.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or rtoptheatre.org.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Colby Acuff performing country music. No cover charge.
SUNDAY 11.17
Program On Shintoism and Confucianism — 2:45 p.m., Fiske Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hosted by the Palouse Asian American Association. Covered-dish meal begins at 2 p.m. Free.
Food Not Bombs Community Meal — 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Vegan/vegetarian meal. Hosted by Food Not Bombs of the Palouse. Free and open to the community.
MONDAY 11.18
Community Coffee Hour — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Bovill Community Library, 310 First Ave., Bovill.
Moscow Welcome Table — 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free community dinner. Reservations: call or text (208) 298-9020.
Comedy Night — 8 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Seattle-based comedian Mike Coletta performing. 21 and older.